You should know how to make these 7 classic salad dressings from scratch — it’s much easier than you think

Making salad dressing at home is easier than you think and usually cheaper than the store-bought versions.

They might not keep as long as the bottled kind, but that’s because they aren’t stuffed with preservatives. Packaged dressings are notorious for high preservative content because they are made to be shelf-stable for many months. It’s so easy to eliminate those pesky chemicals from your diet by making your own dressings.

It might sound overwhelming, but it’s actually pretty easy once you get the hang of it. You just need a few simple ingredients to create all these classic combinations.





Plus, once you’ve got the basics down, you can alter them to fit your tastes and dieting goals. A fatty dressing can quickly run up the calories in a salad, but it’s easy to cut back without sacrificing flavor if you’ve got a good handle on the basics.

Ranch

The Pioneer Woman gives very detailed photo instructions for each step. She uses plenty of fresh herbs to give the mayonnaise base a robust flavor, but you can always use dried herbs, if that’s what you have on hand.

Another pro tip from The Pioneer Woman — add salt to the garlic as you crush it. She says this will help release more of the flavor.

Here’s what you’ll need:

1-2 cloves garlic

1/4 cup fresh parsley

2 Tbsp fresh chives

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1-2 cups buttermilk

dash of salt

seasonings added to taste — white vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, fresh dill, cayenne pepper, paprika, fresh or dried oregano, hot sauce