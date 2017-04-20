From skyscrapers to alpacas: City couple fulfills their dream of running an alpaca farm

Could you go from the hustle and bustle of a big city to a small farm with more than 30 alpacas?

Well, that is exactly what Holly Williams and her husband, Courtney, decided to do when they left Atlanta for the small town of Blairsville, Ga. The couple knew they wanted to get back to the farm lifestyle that made them happy, so creating Lasso the Moon Alpaca Farm was a no-brainer.

When Holly is not creating beautifully unique alpaca scarves from the fiber of her animals, she is making glass beads in her studio that overlooks the farm. According to her:





“The alpaca scarves are so much fun to make and help show how remarkable alpaca fiber really is. We have a lot of people come to the farm to take a one-day class on how to make an alpaca scarf. It really is a lot of fun. Another one of my passions is creating jewelry. When I’m making glass beads, and I’m playing with fire- it’s just mesmerizing. I absolutely love what I do. I have such a wonderful life. I really am so blessed.”

When you drive up the gravel path that leads to Holly’s workshop, you will be greeted by a pack of friendly dogs that reside on the farm. Once you get past the excited pups, you will take notice to the line of ducks walking into the pasture, or the few chickens roaming along the side of the barn. Some alpacas peacefully sunbathe in the pasture, while others graze in the shade.

No matter what direction you look, Lasso The Moon Alpaca Farm is simply stunning. It’s not surprising why Holly and Courtney are so excited to get up every morning; they are constantly living their lifelong dream.