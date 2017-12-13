Menu
stocking stuffers Read this Next

She shares her secret list of 200 perfect stocking stuffers all under $2
Advertisement

These gift wrapping hacks will get you through late nights this year. Or maybe this will be the year you’re actually done wrapping before Christmas Eve. Just maybe.


These hacks from YouTuber But First Coffee will definitely help your everything go smoothly.

RELATED: She packs cleaning supplies, wrapping paper, beach towels, and coats into a tiny hall closet

She shares how to make a gift bag from wrapping paper, so all those weird shaped gifts look nice. Plus, a new wrapping technique called the diagonal method will save you tons of wrapping paper. And it takes the stress out of those annoying moments when you thought there’d be enough paper, but the piece you cut is just a little bit too small.

Call it a holiday gift.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson announce they’re expecting not 1, but 2 bundles of joy

Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson announce they’re expecting not 1, but 2 bundles of joy

These are the most ‘unusually popular’ people in Texas according to your Google searches

These are the most ‘unusually popular’ people in Texas according to your Google searches

Roy Moore lost. So did Donald Trump and Steve Bannon

Roy Moore lost. So did Donald Trump and Steve Bannon

There’s been a stunning upset in the Alabama special election

There’s been a stunning upset in the Alabama special election

New texts between FBI agent fired from Mueller investigation and his alleged mistress show political bias

New texts between FBI agent fired from Mueller investigation and his alleged mistress show political bias

She shares her secret list of 200 perfect stocking stuffers all under $2
Rare Life

She shares her secret list of 200 perfect stocking stuffers all under $2

,
Spinner lip gloss is the perfect stocking stuffer — here’s how to DIY it
Beauty

Spinner lip gloss is the perfect stocking stuffer — here’s how to DIY it

,
People are raving about Miller High Life’s festive holiday bottle
Food and drink

People are raving about Miller High Life’s festive holiday bottle

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick
Rare Life

Can you drink 3 beers faster than a friend can finish 3 shots? You can with this nifty bar trick

,
Advertisement