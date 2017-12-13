These gift wrapping hacks will get you through late nights this year. Or maybe this will be the year you’re actually done wrapping before Christmas Eve. Just maybe.





These hacks from YouTuber But First Coffee will definitely help your everything go smoothly.

She shares how to make a gift bag from wrapping paper, so all those weird shaped gifts look nice. Plus, a new wrapping technique called the diagonal method will save you tons of wrapping paper. And it takes the stress out of those annoying moments when you thought there’d be enough paper, but the piece you cut is just a little bit too small.

Call it a holiday gift.