Protesters rally outside Cruz’s Houston office as vote on health care bill is delayed until after the Fourth of July

As the vote on the critical health care bill approaches, voters gathered outside Ted Cruz’s office in Houston to let him know what they think. One woman was photographed with a stylized tombstone sign reading, “RIP, Killed by Cruz.”

Ted Cruz is considered a vital vote in the GOP, though according to the Chronicle, he’s said he won’t vote on it and has instead been serving as a mediator to sell the bill to hardline conservatives.





Some groups have gathered every week in the same place to protest the bill, which could drastically increase the number of Americans without health insurance to the tune of 22 million by 2026. Protesters included members of the group Indivisible Houston, as well as Southeast Texas Progressives and SEIU Texas.

“This is the most lazy, chicken thing in the world to have taken this bill and discussed it behind closed doors,” Sarah Terrell, 59, told the Chronicle. People with preexisting conditions, or who couldn’t get the medication or treatment they need without the Affordable Care Act, are frightened of this new bill and what it will mean for them should it pass.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen to my future.” said Houston resident Jennifer Mathis, 42.

