John Goodman Shows Off Incredible 200-Pound Weight Loss Transformation

The Righteous Gemstones star John Goodman, 70, has unveiled a dramatic physical transformation while appearing on the black carpet of the 62nd Monte-Carlo TV festival this past Sunday. Goodman revealed that he has lost over 200 pounds since starting a fitness journey in 2007.

Goodman was at the festival as jury president. He flaunted his new appearance, donning a fancy suit jacket, beige-colored pants, and a bright yellow tie. Goodman had a much slimmer figure than usual, with the actor at one time weighing 392 pounds.

John Goodman Shows Off New Physique at TV Festival

While facing weight problems for the majority of his life, Goodman began a weight loss journey in 2007 with the help of personal trainer Mackie Shilstone. Goodman cited incorporating a “Mediterranean-style eating plan” and quitting drinking as major catalysts for his weight loss. Goodman also revealed that he exercises six days a week, and always has a goal of hitting 10,000-12,000 steps per day.

Goodman has been very vocal about wanting to lose weight in the past. In 2010, he told People, “It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your ass and figure out what you’re going to eat next. I wanted to live life better.”

In 2016, the beloved actor disclosed ABC, “In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a 6-pack of Bud or whatever and just go back to my old habits. Then this time I wanted to do it slowly, move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, ‘cause work is very draining. I just got tired, sick and tired of looking at myself. You’re shaving in the mirror and you don’t want to look at yourself. It gets dangerous.”

Laurent Puons, the organizer for the Monte-Carlo TV festival, had some kind words for Goodman regarding his role as jury president. Puons told Variety, “John Goodman is, quite frankly, a legend. My grandson loves him, my mother loves him and I love him. He’s crossed several generations with a phenomenal film career, and a phenomenal television career. He’s done it all, played every role. If he wasn’t leading the jury, we’d give him our lifetime achievement award.”