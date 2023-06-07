Jennifer Aniston ‘Feels Better in Mind, Body and Spirit’ Now Than She Did in Her 20s

In a Vogue interview, Aniston talked about how she sees compliments about her not looking her age as a bit backhanded. To her, the comments carry a harmful stereotype about what people at a certain age are supposed to do, act, or look like.

Videos by Rare

Forever Beautiful

“It drives me bananas; I can’t stand it,” Aniston shared. “That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well, you’re at that stage, so for your age… I don’t even understand what it means.”

Vogue took the actress’ comments to mean that looking good shouldn’t be attached to a specific age. Aniston says that she’s looking and feeling better than ever.

“I’m in better shape than I was in my 20s; I feel better in mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100% better,” Aniston continued.

The actress has joined forces with Pvolve Fitness, a workout brand that she has grown to love and is now contributing her expertise in marketing, product development, and programming strategies. Her passion for the brand stems from her love of their classes, which she is now helping to promote.

Mind, Body, Soul

Joining Pvolve Fitness was a no-brainer for the former Friends star. She discovered the exercise programs after sustaining a back injury in 2021.

“I like to find something that really works and then share it with my girlfriends,” Aniston shared. “If I had known about it 20 years ago when I was breaking my body to begin with, we would’ve saved so much pain.”

She takes her own unique approach to wellness, saying that it all “come[s] down to simplicity.”

“It’s just calories in, calories out, nutrition, what are you feeding your body? Don’t eat crap. You’ve got to get the right amount of sleep. You’ve got to drink tons and tons and tons of water. You also have to give yourself the 20% of fun and gluttony and have a good time and indulge. For me, I couldn’t do that saintly, never go off the rails or deviate from the plan of perfect wellness because I like to enjoy myself.”