Let’s taco ’bout this insane wedding inside a Taco Bell

Earlier this year Taco Bell launched the national sweepstakes, Love and Tacos, to help promote the opening of their flagship restaurant in Las Vegas. The winners of the sweepstakes would get a fully paid for Taco Bell themed wedding, hosted at the Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas.

Video submissions flooded in all over the U.S., but one couple ultimately took the cake — or in this case, the taco. With more than 17,000 votes, Dan and Bianca Ryckert won their Taco Bell dream wedding.

Their wedding package included airfare to Las Vegas, Taco Bell catering, Taco Bell merchandise, a professional wedding photographer, a room at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, a private pool cabana, and VIP and spa treatments for two at Caesars Palace.