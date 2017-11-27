Menu
Holiday decor can get expensive fast, especially if you have your eye on something from Pottery Barn.

Luckily, YouTuber BeeisforBeauty shows us some easy DIY projects inspired by her favorite store. With a few supplies from the dollar store and some spare time, you’ll have a gorgeous holiday set up.


RELATED: 10 ways to save money during the holidays

She shares tips and tricks to putting everything together, but it really isn’t hard. Knowing what to pick up at Home Goods, Michael’s, and the dollar store is most of the work.

Watch to find out exactly how to create gorgeous holiday decor.

Jessie Taylor About the author:
Jessie Taylor is a freelance writer and crafter who is currently traveling the U.S. in search of her ideal place to live and the perfect cup of coffee. Follow her adventures on Instagram and Twitter.
