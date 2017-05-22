This 7-year-old turned scented bows into a business

The biggest concerns for most 7-year-old girls are what games they will play at recess or if their friends can spend the night this coming weekend. That’s not the case for 7-year-old Tia Bailey. Tia is the owner of her own company, “The Scented Bow by Tia B.” This accessory brand features children’s bows that are scented a variety of wacky scents. Tia oversees everything from the actual designs to the manufacturing and shipping.

She initially launched her brand in hopes to raise money for children in need. She presented the idea of starting her own business to her parents, and they had nothing but support for their determined daughter. A portion of each sale goes toward assisting children with special needs as well as their families.



