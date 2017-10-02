Travel

5 facts about the world famous Las Vegas Strip

How much do you know about Sin City’s main drag?

Here are five facts about the world famous Las Vegas Strip.

  1. It was established in 1905 as the world’s entertainment and gambling capital.
  2. In 2016, it set a visitation record with 42.3 million tourists.
  3. It’s the brightest spot on the planet, thanks to countless casino and hotel lights.
  4. Nevada’s state legislature legalized gambling in 1931.

  5. Visitors account for 96 percent of hotel room spending Clark County, Nev., where Vegas is located.
