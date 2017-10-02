5 facts about the world famous Las Vegas Strip

How much do you know about Sin City’s main drag?
Here are five facts about the world famous Las Vegas Strip.
- It was established in 1905 as the world’s entertainment and gambling capital.
- In 2016, it set a visitation record with 42.3 million tourists.
- It’s the brightest spot on the planet, thanks to countless casino and hotel lights.
- Nevada’s state legislature legalized gambling in 1931.
- Visitors account for 96 percent of hotel room spending Clark County, Nev., where Vegas is located.