A fed up business owner live streamed meth addicts camped on a sidewalk to show the toll it takes daily

EVERETT, Wash. — A Washington business owner fed up with crime in his neighborhood and the vandalization of his business has decided to show the world what he witnesses every day.

Z Sports owner Gary Watts installed a camera and is livestreaming an area in Everett that is home to a homeless encampment populated by drug users, KIRO7 reported.





The Facebook page, called “North Everett Tweaker Cam,” is hosting the livestream. The live feed posted on Thursday generated over 100,000 views.

Last week, Watts put up the “Welcome to Tweakerville” sign and told KIRO 7 his business is often the target of vandals from the campsite that is in the live camera feed.

The reaction to the livestream was mixed, with some people supporting Watts and others claiming Watts lacked compassion.

Everett police said the department is working on solutions to the crisis.

It’s still live now.

Editor’s note: the term “tweaker” refers to methamphetamine addicts.