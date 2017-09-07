11-year-old boy recovering from bullet wound after finding a loaded gun at a bus stop

An 11-year-old boy shot himself with a gun he found at a bus stop across the street from his house.

The Memphis, Tennessee child was waiting for the bus by his house on Tuesday when he saw the weapon lying on the ground. He was the only one around and picked up the gun then accidentally shot himself in the hand, WREG reports.

After injuring himself, his grandmother drove him to the hospital and police arrived on the scene to investigate. Authorities do not know where the gun came from and are still investigating; they do not believe it came from the child’s house. They noted that parents should teach their children about gun safety.





The boy is recovering and expected to be okay.