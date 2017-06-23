A California woman didn’t order frog in her salad, but it came with one anyway

It’s not often that restaurant patrons order salads with a side of dead, uncooked frog, but that’s exactly what Shawna Cepeda received at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse in West Covina, California.

Cepeda said she tasted something bitter in her food and discovered the animal a little while later, reports WTVR.

“I see something kind of rolled up. I was like, ‘this doesn’t look right,’ so I passed it to my husband,” she recalled. “I asked, ‘Is that a piece of lettuce?’ Then he looked and my daughter looked at it and he was like, ‘it’s a frickin’ frog.'”





Woman finds frog in restaurant salad, says she still feels sick a week later https://t.co/qiTHrZ5wPv pic.twitter.com/JJW1JkoloN — WTVR CBS 6 Richmond (@CBS6) June 23, 2017

RELATED: Guy lets black widow spider crawl all over his bare hands just to see if it would bite him

Cepeda said that the restaurant did not force the family to pay for the meal, but still had them pay for drinks. The family also received a $50 gift card from the restaurant.

“I still feel really sick and have not been able to eat,” Cepeda wrote in a Yelp post.

No health code violations were found in an inspection by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Spokeswoman Katie Martel said that the staff “did not observe any contamination of the lettuce products.” Martel said that an employee confirmed the existence of the frog in Cepeda’s salad.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse Chief Financial Officer Greg Levin revealed that the company was taking internal steps to avoid a repeat situation.