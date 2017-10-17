A family is lawyering up after their son’s grave marker was removed by the manufacturer

A North Carolina boy passed away last year and his parents are still feeling the pain of his death over a monetary dispute.

Hickory couple Wayne and Crystal Leatherman went to visit the grave of their 5-year-old son, Jake, who passed away from leukemia. When they reached his grave, they found only a patch of dirt. The grave marker that previously sat in the space was removed by the manufacturer.

A Hickory family found this when they visited the grave of their 5-year-old son. Coming up at 5, I'll tell you why the marker is missing pic.twitter.com/wdyIJ32aNF — Kristen Hampton WBTV (@KHamptonWBTV) October 17, 2017

“He repossessed it, like it was a car,” the distraught mother accused.

“They’ve been through an awful lot, I know that. And right now, they’re thinking emotionally, and having that grave out there unmarked – that’s emotional trauma. I lost a child, I know what that is,” Shoaf added.

Shoaf said that he’s willing to work with the family, but is still looking to see the rest of the money. The Leathermans are reportedly searching for another company.

