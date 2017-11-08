A Texas grandma is being praised for what she did when the Texas shooter came for her grandson

Peggy Lynn Warden was attending church with her grandson at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday when shots rang out and a mass shooting began. Devin Kelley of New Braunfels, Texas opened fire on the congregation, killing over 25 people. Warden was among the deceased.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Warden’s sister-in-law, Warden shielded her grandson from the shooter’s bullets and took a fatal hit. Though 18-year-old Zachary Poston survived the shooting with several bullet wounds, his family is crediting his late grandma for saving his life.





“Zachary was shot multiple times (5 possibly 6) in the arms and legs,” the GoFundMe states. “One of the shots fired at Zachary was sustained as he was using his foot the push a little girl under the the Church pew. She was trying to crawl out and Zachary feared if the gunman saw her he would shoot her. Because of his movement the gunman shot him, shattering his knee cap.”

The GoFundMe aims to raise money for Posten’s medical expenses, and help defer the cost of his education. At the time of this article’s publishing, the page had raised almost $10,000 of its $50,000 goal. After thanking well-wishers for their donations, the author of the page closed with a bible verse from the book of Romans.

“And we know that all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.”

RELATED: Why is the mainstream media ignoring that it took an AR-15 to stop the Texas shooter?

In the days since the shooting, investigators are beginning to piece together what could have caused Kelley to inflict such carnage on his victims. Reports have circulated that state that the shooter went aisle by aisle, shooting the wounded, to include children, at point-blank range.

Texas Public Safety Officer Freeman Martin speculated on what could have been going through his head.

“We know that he expressed anger towards his mother-in-law, who attends this church,” Martin told reporters this week.

“There are many ways that he could have taken care of the mother-in-law without coming with 15 loaded magazines and an assault rifle to a church,” Martin explained. “I think he came here with a purpose and a mission.”