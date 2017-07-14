A truck full of eels overturned in Oregon, and it’s even more disgusting than we thought possible

Oregon authorities are cleaning up after a truck carrying hundreds of eels overturned on an Oregon highway, reports the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, covering the highway and an unlucky Nissan with eels and slime.

The accident happened near Lincoln City on Highway 101. The incident and subsequent cleanup closed the highway for hours.

Oregon State Police, The Oregon Department of Transportation, Depoe Bay Fire District and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office responded, reopening the scene by 4:00 p.m. local time. Video shows crews using bulldozers to clear eels and slime from the roadway.





KATU2 reports the eels were headed for Korea for “consumption,” seemingly not elaborating beyond that.

The Oregon State Police posted photographs of the sticky situation on Facebook and they’re (understandably) generating plenty of attention.