A woman says that there was disgustingly more than chicken in her Chick-Fil-A sandwich

A woman in Buck’s County, Pennsylvania had a disturbing meal at Chick-Fil-A when she bit into a sandwich and found herself chewing on a dead mouse. Ellen Manfalouti was at work back in November when a co-worker brought her back the sandwich from a drive-through.

Woman Claims She Found Dead Rodent In Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Purchased In Bucks County https://t.co/t4EdNyMDIK pic.twitter.com/TNUFjCEM3X — Tom Sofield (@BuxMontNews) August 14, 2017

The 46-year-old woman told Philly.com “I felt something funny on the bottom of the bun … I turned it over. I said to my coworker, ‘They burned my roll really bad.'”

That’s when she discovered what was actually in the sandwich, with her coworker, Cara Phelan, saying “I realized it was a small rodent of some sort. I could see the whiskers and the tail.” The animal was baked into the bottom of the bun.





RELATED: Cold chicken nuggets set off these furious Chick-fil-A customers, who proceeded to trash the place

Now Manfalouti is going to court and seeking $50,000 for physical and psychological damages. Her lawyer says that they tried to get the restaurant chain to address the complaint but were “stonewalled.” The lawsuit hinges on negligence, saying that the employees “failed to have proper procedures.” Chick-Fil-A is not commenting on the lawsuit or the incident, citing an ongoing investigation.

She was nauseous for hours and went to the hospital where they gave her medication for her nausea. She also says that ever since the incident, she’s had “anxiety and nightmares.”