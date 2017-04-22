American Airlines is doing damage control after a confrontation between an employee and a passenger goes viral

United Airlines’ stocks have still not rebounded from the viral video of a doctor being dragged off a flight. And, now, American Airlines may soon be feeling backlash after a video posted online shows an employee challenging a passenger to a fight as a flight from San Francisco is preparing to take off for Dallas.

The video, which appeared on the internet Friday, begins with a crying woman holding a baby. Reportedly, moments before the camera started rolling, an American Airlines employee took the woman’s stroller and hit her with it.





Another passenger stands up and demands the name of the American Airlines employee, saying, “I want to know his name personally.”

The situation escalates when a man in an American Airlines uniform boards the plane, and the passenger confronts him, saying, “You do that to me, and I’ll knock you flat.”

The employee responds, “Try it. Hit me, you don’t know what the story is.”

The clip, which was uploaded to Facebook, has been viewed over a million times. Surain Adyanthaya, who posted the video, wrote that the woman was escorted off the plane but that the employee was allowed back on.

On Friday night, American Airlines released a statement reading: