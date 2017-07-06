An 8-year-old’s family is pointing to one dangerous substance after he went into cardiac arrest
A little boy consumed alcohol at a party in Detroit, causing him to going into cardiac arrest and die shortly after.

His family informed police that the 8-year-old might have consumed “some sort of alcoholic concoction that a family friend made,” reports Detroit News.

Emergency medical professionals arrived as the family attempted to perform CPR. He later died in the hospital.

His death is being investigated. No arrests have been made at the time.


