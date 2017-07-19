Beloved rock musician gets harsh on President Donald Trump

Throughout his career, Conor Oberst has never shied away from injecting politics into his songs.

During the 2004 presidential election, Oberst was one of the more vocal critics of then-President George W. Bush and often performed concerts to raise awareness of his qualms. These days, Oberst is a little older, but he has a new album coming out, and he isn’t biting his tongue regarding his political annoyances.

In a recent interview with the New York Daily News, Oberst explained why he dislikes President Donald Trump.

“There are literally dozens and dozens of things he’s said directly into a camera that should completely disqualify him from holding public office, let alone being the President of the United States,” Oberst told the Daily News.

“I don’t think he should be able to the coach of a Little League team. I think he’s that big of a piece of shit.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Oberst explained that he tries to limit his intake of political news but gives enough time to the issues, so he can stay abreast with what is going on in the world.

“It’s honestly too depressing for me to pay attention to too much these days,” Oberst said. “I’ll give myself a 5-minute quota to reading the headlines in case something truly terrible happens.”

In 2012, Oberst explained why he had voted for President Barack Obama, but ultimately soured on the former president.

“I’m absolutely happy he won,”Oberst said after the election.

“I voted for him. I gave him money, which was something I wasn’t sure I was going to do, but I broke down after, like, the 4,000th e-mail he sent me. I think that from a domestic standpoint, he’s been a great president. Great advocate for women’s rights, for gay rights.”

“What I have a problem [with] comes in the way he’s doubled down on the prosecution of war on terror, when it comes to indefinite detentions and the NSA spying on U.S. citizens without warrants.”