Boycotting the NFL is a bold move for a wings restaurant, but that won’t stop this one

A Louisiana location of the WOW Cafe & Wingery restaurant announced that it would not be showing today’s New Orleans Saints football game in response to some Saints players’ decision to remain seated during the national anthem.

In a post on Facebook, the St. Bernard, La., restaurant wrote:

I apologize to all of our guests but we will not be viewing the Saints game today in house. Some of our local players chose to sit during the National Anthem, which will not be supported or praised at WOW. Again, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you





Lindsey Manasco confirmed to the New Orleans Advocate that the restaurant would not be showing today’s game. The 31-year-old waitress and manager said the protests were “disrespectful to the United States.”

She added that future games were off the table too, if players continued to kneel. “We want to support them, but if they kneel or sit, we are not going to show the game,” she said.

President Donald Trump has called for a boycott of the NFL on Twitter.