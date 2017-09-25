Across the U.S.A.

Brave people admit the most embarrassing moments of their lives

Twitter user @OhEmmeG is asking her followers to share their most embarrassing stories.

We’ve all been here.

Her request as gained attention fast, with several hundred people sharing their worst moments. There were definitely a lot of incidents involving mistimed bodily functions.

Some shared the times their nervousness got the best of them.

One person wound up all wet.


Others had the fortune to be embarrassed in front of a group of people.

And there were some moments so mortifying, we can’t even imagine being in this situation.

(H/T The Berry)

