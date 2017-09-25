Brave people admit the most embarrassing moments of their lives

Twitter user @OhEmmeG is asking her followers to share their most embarrassing stories.

Good afternoon people what extremely embarassing moment are we reliving today? — NOT KD's GHOST ACCT (@OhEmmeG) September 19, 2017

Her request as gained attention fast, with several hundred people sharing their worst moments. There were definitely a lot of incidents involving mistimed bodily functions.

When I vomited in a trash can on the busiest street in NY.

In front of bus full of people @ a red light.

There's prob a video on YouTube. — kristin (@KRIS_LOAF) September 19, 2017

In sixth grade during silent reading time I sneezed and farted simultaneously 😑 — Queen K (@QueenPey_K) September 20, 2017

5th grade I was taking finals and the teacher wouldn’t let me use the bathroom, so I accidentally pissed in the floor — Diamond Ham (@diameypaige) September 20, 2017

Some shared the times their nervousness got the best of them.

I ran for student body president in 5th grade and i got so nervous for my speech I said "nevermind" and left the building — Caitlin Konya (@ckonya) September 20, 2017

Age 10. I forgot my whole speech at the PanAm games so I just stood there and cried directly into the mic. — gabriela (@miercolesgbr) September 19, 2017

One person wound up all wet.





Rainy job interview. Grabbed a 🌂in a plastic case from my house. Went to lunch w/the partners, whipped it out and it was a lawn chair… — Gucci Phil Too Icy (@Phil_Holzknecht) September 20, 2017

Others had the fortune to be embarrassed in front of a group of people.

in the 10th grade having a pair of underwear get stuck to my backpack and walking into art class with it till it fell off front of everyone — badgalsj 🍒 (@badgalsj) September 19, 2017

Passing out at the DMV and having to loudly announce to the worried crowd around me that I was just on my period — Hell Kat 🐱 (@AegisKitty) September 20, 2017

Walked into a sliding glass door with a full plate of spaghetti. Plate broke and I was covered in spaghetti, in front of 10+ people — isa (@isabel_catron) September 20, 2017

And there were some moments so mortifying, we can’t even imagine being in this situation.

Wlkd to the front of the church to give my offering, dropped my purse on the way back to my seat & a condom fell out — Tude-de Huxtable (@Merry_Kaye) September 20, 2017

(H/T The Berry)