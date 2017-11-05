Details emerge about the assault of Senator Rand Paul

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) received minor injuries on Friday afternoon when he was tackled from behind by one his neighbors, so says a court document released on Saturday.

News of Paul’s Friday assault began to circulate on Saturday afternoon. Paul’s neighbor, 59-year-old Rene Boucher, was being held on Saturday pending the posting of a $5,000 cash bond.

According to WBKO, Paul sustained minor cuts on his nose and mouth and was monitoring a possible rib injury. The FBI is reportedly working with local police to verify whether the attack on Senator Paul was politically motivated.





Paul was allegedly attacked by Boucher while he was mowing his lawn, reports WAVE.

The Associated Press spoke with Kentucky Police Master Trooper Jeremy Hodges who explained how things could have been worse for Boucher.

“If he was using any type of a dangerous instrument, then it would have been a felony charge,” Hodges told The Associated Press.

Paul’s communications director downplayed the incident in a statement.

“Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault,” Kelsey Cooper, a spokeswoman for Paul, said in a statement to The Hill. “The assailant was arrested, and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine.”

Neighbors described the two as acquaintances.

Media outlets such as Fox News pointed out that Boucher’s public Facebook posts contain posts that disagree with the policies and practices of President Donald Trump.