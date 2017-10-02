First images come in of chaos after reported mass shooting at Las Vegas country music festival
The Associated Press and New York Times have confirmed that shots rang out in Las Vegas on Sunday night. Police scanner audio and images from the scene indicate that an incident occurred in and around the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino and the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Among the people on the scene was noted social media user Dan Bilzerian, who posted a video of him running away from what appears to gunshots.

“Holy fuck this girl just got shot in the fucking head,” Bilzerian said on his Instagram story. Bilzerian later indicated that he was returning to the scene with a firearm. “So fucking crazy…So I had to go grab a gun, I’m fucking heading back…Some kind of mass shooting…Guy had a heavy caliber weapon for sure…Saw a girl fucking get shot in the face right next to me, her brains fucking hanging out.”


LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 01: A man in a wheelchair is taken away from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gunfire was heard on October 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
