Former President Obama’s post-presidency vacation will end next week as he returns to public life with a series of events

Vacation is over for former President Barack Obama.

Following his extended post-presidency vacation, where he has stayed mostly silent on many of the issues plaguing the nation since President Donald Trump took office, Obama will return to public life with a series of events scheduled in the coming weeks.

According to The New York Times, he will begin his public comeback with a student event at the University of Chicago followed by an awards ceremony in Boston. He will then do a series of speeches around the United States and Europe, including a discussion on democracy with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in May.





However, his return to the public eye may disappoint his most ardent supports as he still firmly holds to the idea that there should only be one president at a time, according to the Times. He also doesn’t plan to confront President Trump on his most controversial issues, including immigration, the environment or foreign policy during his scheduled events – this according to those closest to him.

“Why are we not hearing from him? We’ve got to hear from him,” Sarah Kovner, a Democratic activist, told the Times. “Democrats are desperate.”

A longtime Obama donor, John Morgan, on the other hand, understands why Obama has chosen to stay out of the fray.

“You have got to pick your battles. Timing is everything,” he posited to the Times. “If you come out 100 days after the inauguration throwing haymakers, your credibility wanes. He’s better to say himself for the fall of 2018 and speak from a higher perch.”

Former Obama aides also reject the idea that Obama should wage a public war of words with the current president. They argue it would just further encourage Trump’s base.