In wake of #MeToo, men are vowing to make changes with hashtag of their own

Some men are created their own call to action in response to a hashtag campaign to bring awareness to the prevalence of sexual harassment and sexual assault.
Actress Alyssa Milano encouraged women who experienced sexual harassment and sexual assault to use #MeToo to bring awareness to the issue. The hashtag, which received a lot of traction on social media, inspired men to share the actions they planned to take in response.
“Guys, it’s our turn,” tweeted Twitter user Benjamin Law.
Law began shared his ideas for helping victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault.
Twitter users said that they would do a better job of listening.
Some promised to not enable the actions of abusers and to speak or act when necessary.
Others took a look at themselves to check their own actions.
RELATED: Carrie Fisher once sent a friend’s harasser a cow’s tongue — because of course she did
(H/T Twitter)