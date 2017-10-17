In wake of #MeToo, men are vowing to make changes with hashtag of their own

Some men are created their own call to action in response to a hashtag campaign to bring awareness to the prevalence of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Actress Alyssa Milano encouraged women who experienced sexual harassment and sexual assault to use #MeToo to bring awareness to the issue. The hashtag, which received a lot of traction on social media, inspired men to share the actions they planned to take in response.

“Guys, it’s our turn,” tweeted Twitter user Benjamin Law.

Guys, it's our turn. After yesterday's endless #MeToo stories of women being abused, assaulted and harassed, today we say #HowIWillChange. — Benjamin Law 🌈 (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 16, 2017

Law began shared his ideas for helping victims of sexual harassment and sexual assault.





#HowIWillChange: Recognise I don't need to be a perpetrator to be a bad guy. Questioning harassment, not doing anything about it—all as bad. — Benjamin Law 🌈 (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 16, 2017

#HowIWillChange: I'll do all this without expecting to be congratulated or praised since women do the heavy lifting every other fucking day. — Benjamin Law 🌈 (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 16, 2017

Twitter users said that they would do a better job of listening.

#HowIWillChange: I will listen to women more closely, seeking to understand before seeking to be understood. Then, if it helps, I will act. https://t.co/LF4cjbJHwe — Andrew Webster (@web_stirs) October 16, 2017

#howiwillchange by fighting the ugly habits I have gathered & instead listening more, talking less.Believing without asking for an open vein https://t.co/Yj1oLgiijA — Benjamin Murphy (@iambenatwork) October 16, 2017

Some promised to not enable the actions of abusers and to speak or act when necessary.

#HowIWillChange? Never accept the diversion tactics of abusers. Never enable, even passively, the behaviors that lead to this. — Alex Soul Rots💀☠️🎃 (@solwat) October 16, 2017

#HowIWillChange I will call out lad culture when I witness it. (I witness it often) https://t.co/f5bGZk9oiY — I say Hell YEAH!!! (@DancingDanB) October 16, 2017

In a meeting, producer made sexist comment, so stunned didn't call him out. Will speak up next time #HowIWillChange — B E Ayshford (@episode2480) October 16, 2017

Others took a look at themselves to check their own actions.

#HowIWillChange means acknowledging MY OWN capacity for harmful behaviour, and taking responsibility for unlearning that toxicity — biryani brah (@garliquorice) October 16, 2017

