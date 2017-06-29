Jeff Bridges explains why he’s rooting for President Trump despite having voted for Hillary Clinton

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, actor Jeff Bridges expressed hope for President Donald Trump. Though Bridges supported former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, he told the AP that he was rooting for President Trump “as a human being.”

“I’m rooting for him to do well by our country,” Bridges said.

“I’m rooting for him as a human being to do the cool thing.”

According to Bridges, everyone in society has “something different and unique to contribute to society and with different ways of doing it.”





In late November, Bridges expressed a similar sentiment in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I hope we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater here. But I’m rooting for the guy, Mr. Trump,” Bridges said.

During the presidential campaign, Bridges joked with the Daily Beast about how he didn’t go “the Trump way.”

“We have a lot of fear in this country, and fear can motivate us to do some frightening things — as it’s done in other countries as well,” Bridges said.

“I don’t dig Trump or follow what he has to say, but I find it fascinating that he’s surfaced in the political arena. But I’m a Hillary supporter, and I don’t go the Trump way.”