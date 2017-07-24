Kid Rock is running for senate and a polling group has some good news for his supporters

Kid Rock is running for United States Senate, so a self-described “independent media company” by the name of Delphi Analytica polled 668 Michiganders to see who they’d support in a hypothetical mash-up between Rock and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).
According to their results, the musician obtained a higher favorability than the incumbent, who will fight for her seat in 2018:
Rock has already begun to engage in political banter, tweeting out a picture of his food with a quick jab at his future opponent:
And as for Stabenow, she’s taken to Twitter to acknowledge the news of her new opponent:
With more and more celebrities expressing interest in running for office, it seems that the future of elections will begin to look less traditional.