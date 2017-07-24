Kid Rock is running for senate and a polling group has some good news for his supporters

Kid Rock is running for United States Senate, so a self-described “independent media company” by the name of Delphi Analytica polled 668 Michiganders to see who they’d support in a hypothetical mash-up between Rock and Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.).

According to their results, the musician obtained a higher favorability than the incumbent, who will fight for her seat in 2018:

RELATED: Kid Rock reveals his first stance for his senatorial run, proving he’s really serious about this election

Rock has already begun to engage in political banter, tweeting out a picture of his food with a quick jab at his future opponent:





Dinner time at my house. What do you think Schumer is spoon-feeding Stabenow tonight? pic.twitter.com/gomKgqBV2l — Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 21, 2017

And as for Stabenow, she’s taken to Twitter to acknowledge the news of her new opponent:

I know we both share a love of music. I concede he's better at playing guitar and I'll keep doing what I do best: fighting for Michigan. https://t.co/CUaGqPu7AB — Debbie Stabenow (@stabenow) July 12, 2017

With more and more celebrities expressing interest in running for office, it seems that the future of elections will begin to look less traditional.