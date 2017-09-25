Lebron James sticks to his guns on calling Trump a “bum” in a doozy of a press conference

Basketball star Lebron James doubled down on his criticism of President Donald Trump in a press conference with reporters in Cleveland, Ohio on Monday after Trump criticized James’ friend and on-court rival Stephen Curry.

“U bum @ StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” James wrote in a weekend tweet.

Given the chance to soften his statements, James once again called Trump a bum.

“He is a bum,” James told reporters during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ media day. “He doesn’t understand the power that he is…for being the leader of this beautiful country. He doesn’t understand how many kids, no matter the race, look up to the president.”





James praised the hundreds of NFL players who chose to silently protest before Sunday’s game during his Monday conversation with reporters. At one point James chastised President Trump by saying that he for “damn sure” didn’t run the country.

“The people run this country, not one individual, and damn sure not him,” James said.