A Washington woman was viciously attacked after warning people about a man fondling himself in public.

This week, Amanda Edwards was walking home from a grocery store near her home where she had picked up food for her three children when a man drove up next to her and asked her for directions as he fondled himself. When she told him to leave her alone, he moved on to another woman and her child in the parking lot. The 35-year-old mother yelled a warning over to them, and the man drove away before she could take a picture of his car.





However, someone attacked Edwards from behind as she continued walking home, and she thinks it was the same man from earlier.

“He was extremely aggressive and when he came up and he said ‘I got you’ and when he started laughing — it was one of the most evil laughs I’ve heard,” she said. “He put time into following me and getting out of his car and running up on me and attacking me and I feel like if he got away with it, he would probably feel like he can do it again.”

Edwards, who suffered bruised cheeks and four facial fractures, was knocked unconscious during the horrific attacked. She recalled the frightening realization that something bad had just happened to her, “The next thing I know I was waking up on the ground [before] running home. I didn’t realize I had been hit multiple times in my face.”

While speaking to police, she described her alleged attacker as a Pacific Islander man in his 20s or 30s with a slim but solid build. He was driving a 4-door white sedan with damage to its passenger side at the time and was wearing a beanie. Police are currently attempting to gather any video evidence that may exist of the incident, but Edwards remains afraid that the man may return.

“The thought that I can’t walk out the door without feeling like this guy is somewhere around here — that hits so close to home,” she said. “I’ve never had that fear in my life. I’ve never felt like I can’t walk and be free and protect myself. I think that’s what bothers me the most is that I didn’t get a chance to get away.”