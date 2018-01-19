Menu
A 1-month-old baby taken in a stolen car was found in her car seat on the side of the road in 22-degree temperatures.


There was also a 4-year-old child in the car when the 2009 black Chevy Equinox was stolen from a QT gas station Wednesday afternoon, Clayton County Police said. A suspect has not been found, but whoever stole the vehicle dropped off the 4-year-old at an intersection along I-285 prior to stopping and leaving the baby on the side of the road.

The mother told police her baby, Ava Wilmer, was wearing a pink snowsuit. Around 7 p.m., a man saw a car seat on the side of the road and called the police. While the temperature was bitterly cold, the baby was deemed to be unharmed after she was taken Southern Regional Medical Center for evaluation.

“I’m extremely happy,” the mother told WCNC. “I’m just praying that everything is OK, and she’ll be fine.”

The further details were available, according to WCNC, such as why the mother left a 4-year-old and 1-month-old in the vehicle alone.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to call 9-1-1.

