NFL jerseys are going up like torches, just like fans said they would

Outraged fans around the country are taking a stand as protests during the national anthem spread across NFL games.

Hundreds of players have taken the knee, locked arms or just stayed in the locker room to call attention to racial inequality in the nation. That’s offended many football fans, who see the act as unpatriotic. Some threatened to burn their team merchandise if protests continued, and now some are making good on that promise.

YouTuber Dina Harding explained what people should do if they want to stand up against their favorite teams.

Another video shows a New York Giants fan, shirtless, clad in a Make America Great Again hat, setting fire to a Giants jersey in a wheelbarrow. The man salutes the jersey as it goes up in flames, before speaking to the camera.

“You truly broke my heart,” he says in the video.

No word about whether he was referring to weather, the players, the ownership, the president, or the jersey itself.

Despite the many likes, comments, shares and general adoration received by people online, many of the videos have been chastised as a cheap way to get attention.

“New best genre of YouTube video is vertical videos of guys ranting then burning their NFL gear to own the Libs,” Patrick Monaghan wrote on Twitter.