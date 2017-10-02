President Trump reacts to the massacre in Las Vegas

President Donald Trump sent a message of condolence to the victims and families of the Sunday night mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!” President Trump wrote on Twitter.

According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Trump was briefed on the tragedy early on Monday morning.

On Sunday night, Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old Nevada man opened fire on a crowd of concert-goers outside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.





Over 50 people were killed.

