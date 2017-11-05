Robert Mueller now has enough evidence to charge Michael Flynn and his son in Russia probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly gathered enough evidence to bring charges against former National Security Adviser Michael T. Flynn and his son, Michael G. Flynn.

NBC News reported on Sunday that the actions are a part of Mueller’s probe into possible collusion between President Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russian government. Flynn’s cooperation would not only aid his son but could mean leniency in his own case. In fact, Flynn might avoid legal consequences altogether, according to NBC News sources. The report also notes that if charged, Flynn would be “the first current or former Trump administration official formally accused of criminal wrongdoing” in Mueller’s probe.





Flynn resigned after only a few weeks with the administration for misleading the White House about his communication with Russia’s American ambassador.

At least two people attempted to discourage Trump and the White House against associating with Flynn. Former acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, who was fired by President Trump in January after she refused to enforce his travel ban, revealed in a congressional hearing that she alerted the White House to Flynn’s dishonesty about his interactions with Russia. According to reports, former President Barack Obama also tried to warn Trump against adding Flynn to the administration. Flynn was still added on despite this.

A week prior, Mueller’s investigation resulted in former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate, Richard Gates, facing a 12-count indictment for conspiracy against the United States, laundering money, and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign principal. Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty.

The investigation also led to charges against Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos for lying to the FBI. Papadopoulos pleaded guilty.

RELATED: Critics denounce televangelist Pat Robertson for his advice to Trump on the Mueller case