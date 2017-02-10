Rosie O’Donnell cheered after President Trump’s big loss in court
(Photo by Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)
Across the U.S.A.

Rosie O’Donnell cheered after President Trump’s big loss in court

Article will continue after advertisement

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell did a Twitter dance of joy on Thursday, after the U.S. Appeals Court upheld a Washington state judges action against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell says she’ll gladly take role on “SNL” where she can stick it to her No. 1 enemy

“The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says Washington state proved it had the legal right to bring the lawsuit over President Donald Trump‘s travel ban by alleging its universities would suffer harm. That was one of the questions that the judges considered,” the Associated Press reported on Thursday.


While Trump sent out an all caps tweet promising a further court battle, Rosie was over on her own page and very happy with the decision.

“This ain’t no fake reality show dipshit #stopTRUMP,” Rosie posted on Instagram.

this ain't no fake reality show dipshit #stopTRUMP

A photo posted by Rosie ODonnell (@rosie) on

 

Module Voice Image
Douglas Barclay, Rare Staff | Posted on
Advertisement
Advertisement