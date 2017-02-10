Rosie O’Donnell cheered after President Trump’s big loss in court

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell did a Twitter dance of joy on Thursday, after the U.S. Appeals Court upheld a Washington state judges action against President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

“The three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says Washington state proved it had the legal right to bring the lawsuit over President Donald Trump‘s travel ban by alleging its universities would suffer harm. That was one of the questions that the judges considered,” the Associated Press reported on Thursday.





While Trump sent out an all caps tweet promising a further court battle, Rosie was over on her own page and very happy with the decision.

“This ain’t no fake reality show dipshit #stopTRUMP,” Rosie posted on Instagram.