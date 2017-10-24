Team Trump carves its way into the Halloween season with a festive MAGA hat

The first family is getting into the spirit of Halloween with a new hat that recently debuted on the president’s website.

Just in time for the holiday season, Team Trump listed an orange version of the famous Trump hat for sale. It features a Jack-o-Lantern design on the front and the words “Make America Great Again” etched on the back. The hat, which went for $45, has already sold out.

Lara Trump, wife of First Son Eric Trump, showed off her hat on Twitter:

Others took the opportunity to crack political jokes about President Trump.

This hat is surprisingly accurate. An orange monster. Kudos. https://t.co/6x4MNGX8S2 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) October 23, 2017

It is the right color!! Just needs some yellowish straw hair on top. — Christy Hurt (@ChurtHurt) October 23, 2017

is that supposed to be trump on the hat bc you were able to capture his unique skin tone exceptionally well https://t.co/SAb2OmI7kM — Chris Klemens (@ChrisKlemens) October 23, 2017

Is the hat of a pumpkin or of Trump? Hard to tell. Both are blistering orange. — TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) October 23, 2017

