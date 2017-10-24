Team Trump carves its way into the Halloween season with a festive MAGA hat

The first family is getting into the spirit of Halloween with a new hat that recently debuted on the president’s website.
Just in time for the holiday season, Team Trump listed an orange version of the famous Trump hat for sale. It features a Jack-o-Lantern design on the front and the words “Make America Great Again” etched on the back. The hat, which went for $45, has already sold out.
Lara Trump, wife of First Son Eric Trump, showed off her hat on Twitter:
Others took the opportunity to crack political jokes about President Trump.
