Ted Nugent says he was so affected by the recent Congressional shooting that he’s had a change of heart

Ted Nugent is no fan of political correctness.

In 2012, at the NRA convention, he declared, “If Barack Obama becomes the president in November again, I will either be dead or in jail by this time next year.”

That statement led to a visit from the secret service, but the rocker has said that after years of pushing buttons, he’s settling down.

During a radio program Thursday, Nugent said, "At the tender age of 69, my wife has convinced me I just can't use those harsh terms […] I encourage my friends and enemies that we have got to be civil to each other."





He explained, “I’m not going to engage in that kind of hateful rhetoric anymore.”

Nugent was motivated to change his tune after the shooting of Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), who was attacked by a far-left shooter.

After the interview, Nugent took to Facebook to clarify his statement, saying, “I’m not backing down jack squat” but added that he doesn’t “want some idiot to misinterpret that I’m recommending violence.”

Nugent has been an outspoken supporter of President Trump and has taken to his extremely popular Facebook page to pour out support for the president.

Following Wednesday’s shooting, Washington enjoyed a rare moment of bipartisanship as

lawmakers on both sides of the aisle condemned violence and sent prayers to Scalise who is still recovering in the hospital.