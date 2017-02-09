Things got violent when a food truck owner refused to reheat a Texas woman’s cold taco

According to KTRK, a Texas couple’s trip to the local taco stand turned violent when they got into an argument over the temperature of their tacos.

The pair visited a taco stand in north Houston around 2 a.m. on Monday morning when the woman thought her taco wasn’t warm enough. She asked the owner of the stand to reheat her taco for her, but he refused. The woman then became extremely angry at his denial of her request. Her boyfriend tried to ease the tension, but that only made matters worse.

After her boyfriend told her to calm down, the woman allegedly pulled out a gun. At some point during the scuffle, the man was shot, but investigators have not confirmed if the woman intentionally shot him or if the gun went off accidentally. However, police say that he is expected to survive his injury after being rushed to a hospital.





Unfortunately, there is no surveillance video to help piece together the incident. It remains unclear if any charges have been filed, and there’s no word yet on what happened to the cold taco.

