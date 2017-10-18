This 7-year-old boy fell asleep for 11 straight days and doctors don’t have a clue why

When a 7-year-old boy fell asleep following a late-night wedding party, his mother expected him to be tired, but she could never fathom what would unfold.

The boy, Wyatt Shaw, was admitted to Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky during the first week of October after his mother tried and tried and tried to wake up him following the exciting Sunday night wedding festivities.

“Monday I tried to wake him up, and he fell back to sleep,” the boy’s mother, Amy Shaw, told WDRB. “[I’d say], ‘Wyatt, Wyatt, Wyatt!’ And he fell back to sleep again.”





Wyatt slept for 11 consecutive days. According to CBS 6, medication usually used to treat seizures finally woke the boy up, but doctors are mystified by what happened. Every test performed on the youngster came back clear.

RELATED: “Nothing brings me more joy”: Artist brings smiles to sick children with beautiful tattoos

“[The doctors] said, ‘We’ll probably never know, but we’re just going to treat him now with rehab to get him better,’” Amy Shaw said.

RELATED: Anthony Rizzo breaks down in tears at Lurie Children’s Hospital

Wyatt is having some trouble talking and walking, but he’s improving and is well aware of his story, WDRB reported. The only thing he doesn’t understand is the same thing the doctors don’t — what the heck happened to him.

His mom hopes he’s back to showing off the energy he’s always exhibited, especially that night cutting up the dance floor at the wedding.

A benefit concert is being held for Wyatt and his family on Oct. 26 from 6-10 p.m. at Northside Hall in Radcliff, Ky.