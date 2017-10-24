Tom Hanks goes after President Trump in a way rarely seen from the Oscar winner

According to Academy Award winner Tom Hanks, President Donald Trump’s public war of words with a Gold Star mother is one of the bigger “cock-ups” he’s seen.

Hanks commented on the president while in Washington, D.C., to accept an award.

“I’m only knowing what I read in the newspapers and what have you, and it just seems like it’s one of the biggest cock-ups on the planet Earth, if you ask me,” Hanks said.





“This is a tragedy of the utmost consequence, and it goes much longer beyond who’s going to come out on top of the news story. I think it’s very sad.”

Though he has never seemed much of a fan of Trump, Hanks’ latest comments are his strongest public indictments of the president to date.

When asked about other topics in the news, such as the destruction of Confederate statues, Hanks said that citizens needed to have a dialogue about things that make them uncomfortable.

“But the destruction, the destruction is anti-social, period, the end. Be intelligent, and be smart. Write about it, bring it up, talk about it,” he said.

Following Trump’s election in 2016, Hanks told the country that everyone would be OK.