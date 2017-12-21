Menu
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska judge has approved bail with electronic monitoring for former Gov. Sarah Palin’s eldest son after he was charged with assaulting his father, Todd.


Anchorage television station KTUU reports that Track Palin’s attorney requested his bail be lowered Wednesday from $5,000.

RELATED: Sarah Palin’s eldest son has been arrested again

The judge declined but allowed for electronic monitoring, a mental health evaluation and other requirements.

ST. PAUL, MN – SEPTEMBER 03: (L to R) Republican U.S vice-presidential nominee Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin holds her son Trig Palin as Track Palin, Bristol Palin and Willow Palin look on during day three of the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Xcel Energy Center on September 3, 2008 in St. Paul, Minnesota. The GOP will nominate U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) as the Republican choice for U.S. President on the last day of the convention. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A police affidavit says the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee told authorities Saturday that her son was “freaking out” and on some kind of medication. Officers said Todd Palin was bleeding from cuts on his head.

RELATED: We now know why Sarah Palin‘s son was hauled away from his parents’ house in handcuffs

The Palins obtained a court order barring Track Palin from having contact with them and their children who live with them. Todd Palin told the court by phone that the family is prepared to re-establish contact.

Sarah Palin's son Track released on bail after assaulting his father, but he won't be going anywhere anytime soon
Betsi Fores About the author:
Betsi Fores is the managing editor for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @ejfores.
Associated Press

