Menu
drake holcomb Read this Next

This drunk driver's mugshot speaks for itself, but it's his other charge that has people talking
Advertisement

A holiday traveler’s plans were thrown into disarray when airport officials discovered he had a dead cougar stowed away in his suitcase.

Transportation Security Administration agents at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada found the carcass around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night when the man’s luggage caught their attention while going through a security screener, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon. Although the cougar appeared to have a Utah State Fish and Game tag on it, officials still had to hold the man at the airport while they worked to confirm the validity of the tag.


In this Sept. 1, 2017, photo, people use newly installed automated security lanes at McCarran International airport Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. Three reconfigured security lanes are equipped with upgraded features, including bins that are 25 percent larger and capable of holding roll-aboard luggage. (AP Photo/John Locher)

RELATED: A rogue bagel just caused an airport evacuation, and now we’ve seen everything

It was eventually determined that the tag was valid, but the man — whose identity has not yet been publicly released — ended up shipping the carcass home in another manner instead, according to airport spokeswoman Melissa Nunnery. She was unaware of where exactly the dead cougar was being shipped, however.

“It is not a crime to transport game that is legal to possess via airlines,” Lt. Gordon said. “However, airlines reserve the right to tell passengers they do not want to transport certain items.”

Therefore, the man was not arrested or charged with any crimes. As he had not done anything illegal, he continued on his way after airport officials were done holding him. We can only hope both he and the dead cougar made it home in one piece.

RELATED: The reason planes at a major airport are just sitting there has thousands tearing their hair out

TSA agents couldn’t believe their eyes when a holiday traveler tried to bring a dead cougar on his flight Left: AP Photo/John Locher Right: National Park Service, via AP, File
Carlin Becker About the author:
Carlin Becker is an Associate Content Editor at Rare. Follow her on Twitter @_carlbeck.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

Over 900 Subways have closed this year, and it looks like more will soon follow

This guy’s record-breaking fish looks like something from the dinosaur era

This guy’s record-breaking fish looks like something from the dinosaur era

After writing a negative review, a woman says her hotel tried to take some expensive revenge

After writing a negative review, a woman says her hotel tried to take some expensive revenge

Hundreds of apples are being recalled in several states for potential contamination

Hundreds of apples are being recalled in several states for potential contamination

Baby Steps | She’s got faith to heal those sick in soul when opioid babies wail

Baby Steps | She’s got faith to heal those sick in soul when opioid babies wail

A father fatally shot who he thought was a car thief on Christmas Eve, but he was horribly wrong
Across the U.S.A.

A father fatally shot who he thought was a car thief on Christmas Eve, but he was horribly wrong

,
New footage shows that the Amish take their snow sports very seriously
Across the U.S.A.

New footage shows that the Amish take their snow sports very seriously

,
Grieving husband tearfully recounts the horrific Christmas Eve pit bull attack that killed his wife
Across the U.S.A.

Grieving husband tearfully recounts the horrific Christmas Eve pit bull attack that killed his wife

,
Singer known for a Trump dress is making serious allegations against a former campaign manager
Across the U.S.A.

Singer known for a Trump dress is making serious allegations against a former campaign manager

,
Advertisement