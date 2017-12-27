A holiday traveler’s plans were thrown into disarray when airport officials discovered he had a dead cougar stowed away in his suitcase.

Transportation Security Administration agents at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada found the carcass around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night when the man’s luggage caught their attention while going through a security screener, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon. Although the cougar appeared to have a Utah State Fish and Game tag on it, officials still had to hold the man at the airport while they worked to confirm the validity of the tag.





RELATED: A rogue bagel just caused an airport evacuation, and now we’ve seen everything

It was eventually determined that the tag was valid, but the man — whose identity has not yet been publicly released — ended up shipping the carcass home in another manner instead, according to airport spokeswoman Melissa Nunnery. She was unaware of where exactly the dead cougar was being shipped, however.

“It is not a crime to transport game that is legal to possess via airlines,” Lt. Gordon said. “However, airlines reserve the right to tell passengers they do not want to transport certain items.”

Therefore, the man was not arrested or charged with any crimes. As he had not done anything illegal, he continued on his way after airport officials were done holding him. We can only hope both he and the dead cougar made it home in one piece.

RELATED: The reason planes at a major airport are just sitting there has thousands tearing their hair out