Menu
Time Travelers – come travel back in time/Facebook Read this Next

This $10 flea market photo may feature one of history's most notorious outlaws -- and the man who killed him
Advertisement

A high school English teacher who was secretly filmed by her students as cut up and snorted what appeared to be cocaine in an empty classroom has been arrested, WGN9 reports.


Samantha Cox, 24, was taken away from Lake Central High School in St. John, Ind., in handcuffs after students showed the video to their principle, who informed the authorities.

Junior Will Rogers captured the footage — which showed Cox cutting up a white, powdery substance on a binder then turning her back to the door to lean over it. He’d recorded video through a locked classroom door at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

“She’s in the corner, hiding with a chair and a book and what appears to be cocaine, putting it into lines,” he said.

“I actually watched the footage again and again, and I just realized that my English teacher just did cocaine,” Rogers told WGN. The video, posted to YouTube, quickly spread around the campus. When Cox’s fellow staff members discovered it, they notified St. John police.

RELATED: Following alleged parking lot sex sessions with 2 students, this substitute teacher got some bad news

Cox, 24, was arrested on charges possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, according to a St. John Police Department statement. The drugs involved appear to be a mix of cocaine and heroin, Police Chief James Kveton told The Northwest Indiana Times.

“School officials and police want to recognize and praise the student witness that brought this information to the principal very quickly,” the police statement read. “Their actions showed a tremendous amount of fortitude and integrity.”

Parents were informed of the arrest via a robocall from Lake Central Superintendent Larry Veracco.

“Earlier today, Lake Central administration was made aware of a situation regarding a teacher at Lake Central High School. Swift and forceful action was taken,” Veracco said in the robocall.

“I’m grateful that they found out when they did, and they were quick-acting,” parent Shannon McGrath told WGN.

“You’re told as a child to listen to them, respect them and stuff like that … But it’s kinda hard to respect somebody who does cocaine in a classroom,” junior Anthony Rios told the station.

RELATED: A one-time substitute teacher of the year is now accused of being a child molester

Video seems to show a teacher snorting a white powder in her classroom, and now she’s in big trouble Lake County Sheriff
Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Armed with a walker and a gun, an 86-year-old woman tried to rob a bank, police say
Across the U.S.A.

Armed with a walker and a gun, an 86-year-old woman tried to rob a bank, police say

,
Some eyebrows were raised when Common showed up at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Across the U.S.A.

Some eyebrows were raised when Common showed up at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

,
This $10 flea market photo may feature one of history’s most notorious outlaws — and the man who killed him
Across the U.S.A.

This $10 flea market photo may feature one of history’s most notorious outlaws — and the man who killed him

,
We now know just how much carnage the Vegas killer tried to inflict
Across the U.S.A.

We now know just how much carnage the Vegas killer tried to inflict

Advertisement