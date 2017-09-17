A horrifying hydrochloric acid attack on four young American women happened in France

Four American women, all in their 20s, were attacked with hydrochloric acid as they waited for a train in Marseille in the south of France, reports ABC News.

The attack at the Saint-Charles train station hospitalized all four tourists; two have injuries related to the acid attack and two have been hospitalized for shock, according to the Associated Press. One of the victims has a possible eye injury.

Their alleged attacker has been arrested. She is reported to be a 41-year-old with a history of psychiatric problems, according to French authorities with knowledge of the attack. The attack is not considered an act of terrorism at this time.





The four tourists have not been identified yet.

Marseille is a port city in southern France that is closer to Barcelona than Paris.

In previous incidents in Marseille, a driver deliberately rammed into two bus stops last month, killing a woman, but officials said it wasn’t terror-related.

In April, French police say they thwarted an imminent “terror attack” and arrested two suspected radicals in Marseille just days before the first round of France’s presidential election. Paris prosecutor Francois Molins told reporters the two suspects “were getting ready to carry out an imminent, violent action” on French territory.

In January 2016, a 15-year-old Turkish Kurd was arrested after attacking a Jewish teacher on a Marseille street. He told police he acted in the name of the Islamic State group.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.