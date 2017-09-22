“Deranged” Trump and “madman” Kim Jong Un’s war of words heats up to dangerous levels

President Donald Trump fired back at North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on Friday, less than 24 hours after he called the president “deranged” and a “dotard.” Kim Jong-un threatened the United States in a Thursday statement in which he criticized President Trump.
“Far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors,” Kim said in a first of its kind statement.
“Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn’t mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before!” Trump wrote on Twitter.
News of the two leaders trading public barbs was met with tension from around the world.
Japan prepares after Kim Jong-un threatens to detonate hydrogen bomb in the Pacific.
Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga called Kim Jong-un’s comments “absolutely unacceptable” as citizens prepare themselves for the worst.
The United States and Japan play some preventative war games.
The United States and Japanese Navy have been engaging in a weeks-long military drill that includes three Japanese warships.