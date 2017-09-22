“Deranged” Trump and “madman” Kim Jong Un’s war of words heats up to dangerous levels

President Donald Trump fired back at North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on Friday, less than 24 hours after he called the president “deranged” and a “dotard.” Kim Jong-un threatened the United States in a Thursday statement in which he criticized President Trump.

“Far from making remarks of any persuasive power that can be viewed to be helpful to defusing tension, he made unprecedented rude nonsense one has never heard from any of his predecessors,” Kim said in a first of its kind statement.

President Trump responded to the inflammatory comments Friday.