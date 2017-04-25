In another disturbing Facebook Live video, a young father broadcast himself taking his infant daughter’s life

A young Thai father and his 11-month-old baby were found hanging at an abandoned construction site on Monday night after the father killed his child before committing suicide, police said. According to the Phuket Gazette, 21-year-old Wuttisan Wongtalay streamed the brutal murder on Facebook Live in a four-minute video posted under the name Tonkla Ja.

“The clip showed the screaming baby while her father attempted to kill her by hanging. The baby eventually went quiet, after which Mr Wuttisan hung himself. We urge netizens not to share the video, as it is very disturbing,” Captain Jullaus Suvannin of Sakoo Police said.





The video of the child’s death could be watched for 24 hours after Wongtalay posted it, finally being removed around 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Bangkok. The disturbing footage showed Wongtalay holding his daughter on the roof of the building before tying a rope around her neck and dropping her from the side of the building. The father then ended the livestream before taking his life in the same way.

“This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim,” a Singapore-based Facebook spokesman said in an email to Reuters. “There is absolutely no place for content of this kind on Facebook and it has now been removed.”

The incident comes just a week after Facebook came under fire for how it monitored violent live footage when the fatal shooting of a Cleveland man was available on the social media platform for two hours before being removed.

According to family and police, Wongtalay was worried that his wife was going to leave him. His wife, however, claimed he grew violent over the course of their relationship, even hitting her 5-year-old son from a previous marriage, adding, “I was afraid he would hurt our daughter even though he loved her.”

