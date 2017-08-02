The father of a boy who had sex with his teacher says his son feels bad she got fired

The father of a 16-year-old boy in England who had sex with his teacher in an airplane bathroom is speaking out after the teacher was banned from her profession last week.

According to the father, the affair was only exposed when another student attempted to blackmail her for sex. Plus, despite his teacher’s taking advantage of him on a flight home from a school trip, the boy reportedly did not want her to be fired.

“What I will say is he didn’t want any of this,” the student’s father told the Daily Mail. “He didn’t want her to lose her job over it. The relationship was only uncovered when another pupil found out about it and blackmailed her for sex. He then told the school and from there it was the school who pursued the investigation, not my son. He didn’t want her to lose her career. He’s a young man who just wants to put this behind him and move on.”

In 2015, Eleanor Wilson, 28, reportedly became close with the male student during a school trip. On their flight home, the pair was seen flirting and miniature bottles of wine. They then allegedly went to the bathroom, where they had unprotected oral sex and sexual intercourse. Once back in England, Wilson reportedly continued to meet with the student one-on-one and took him out on dates for several months.

The teacher left the school in May 2016 and was banned from teaching after a two-day hearing earlier this week in which she was found guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and conduct that may bring the profession into disrepute. Later that week, police confirmed that they had opened inquiries into the case.