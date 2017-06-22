A road rage incident almost turned deadly after a motorcyclist and a driver got into it

Officers from the California Highway Patrol are looking for a rogue motorcyclist whose anger almost caused a deadly crash in early Wednesday morning.

The motorcyclist was caught on camera as he kicked the side of a grey vehicle that allegedly cut him off. The driver of the car that was kicked then bumped into the motorcyclist. This caused the car to hit the highway median, spin out into traffic, and then slam into a pickup truck driven by an elderly man.





“Obviously it was a road-rage incident. He was seen kicking the vehicle,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard told KNBC-TV.

Though he partly caused the incident, the driver of the vehicle was not injured.

According to KNBC, since the motorcyclist left the scene of an accident, police were investigating the case as a hit-and-run.