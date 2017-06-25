A spurned wife and the whole family showed up at a hotel to beat the crap out of a cheating husband and his mistress

In the latest episode of “caught in the act,” a cheating husband was beaten by the wife he spurned and the whole family while he lay completely naked and in bed with his equally naked lover.

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, they say, and this video filmed at a hotel in China is proof. There was no escaping the slaps of the wife and the punches of the dudes in leather jackets flanking her.

They were likely friends and relatives.

We didn’t exactly how many times the husband was struck in the face, but we’re going to hazard a guess that it was enough to deter him from cheating again.

Some of the shots landed were direct hits.

The mistress clearly wanted to be anywhere but there and was dragged on the floor by the angry wife.

(H/t Daily Mail, AsiaWire)