A truck driver who couldn’t wait two seconds for a train to pass got slapped by instant karma

Who hasn’t watched impatient drivers fly by dangerously on the road only to see them again moments later, stopped at the same red light as you are?

RELATED: Kid talks smack to a snow plow driver and meets with cold and instant karma

The thought “Was it worth it?” immediately comes to mind.

No driver will probably admit that it wasn’t worth it as fast as the truck driver in the video titled “Instant Karma” below.





Again, we’ve all been there, stopped at the tracks for as long as the conductor and the train demands. This guy? He didn’t want to deal with it.

There were consequences. The truck’s haul proved too tall to duck under the end of the train.

RELATED: Badass truck driver gets his stolen cellphone back with an insane dropkick caught on video

The video was filmed in Russia. The latitude and longitude coordinates in the bottom right corner of the dash cam support this.

There is no shortage of driving fails on the internet, but this one might have been the most avoidable of them all.